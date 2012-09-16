SEOUL, Sept 17 Seoul shares are likely to gain
on Monday as foreign investors snap up blue-chips in a continued
liquidity rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
move last week, analysts said.
"Stocks will most likely continue rising early this week as
the third round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Fed came
earlier than expected, and is of 'unlimited' scale," said Lee
Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities.
The Fed launched another aggressive stimulus programme on
Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy
each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs
market.
On Friday, Standard & Poor's raised South Korea's sovereign
credit rating by one notch to A-plus in the country's third
upgrade in as many weeks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
2.92 percent to end Friday at 2,007.58 points, its highest
closing level since April 13 and registering the sharpest daily
percentage gain in nearly nine months.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:48 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,465.77 0.4% 5.780
USD/JPY 78.35 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.870 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,769.46 -0.09% -1.590
US CRUDE $99.00 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40% 53.51
ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79% 2.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES **
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) shareholders will
seek to find buyers of an estimated $1 billion major stake it
holds in the aircraft maker, following a failed bid last month,
KAI's largest shareholder Korea Finance Corp said on Sunday.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)