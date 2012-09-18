* Samsung Elec sees slight rebound after previous sessions' retreat

* KOGAS up nearly 6 pct on news of Mozambique gas field discoveries

SEOUL, Sept 18 South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday morning, led by technology and energy shares, but profit-taking capped gains as investors reassessed last week's rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.11 percent at 2,004.51 points as of 0337 GMT, erasing earlier losses.

"Although we're still looking at an overall bullish trend, the main index needs to take some time to digest sell orders especially from equity funds after steep gains made late last week," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities.

Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday while gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on growth from the Fed's aggressive stimulus announced last week and waited to see if Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rebounded, gaining 0.4 percent around midday after profit-taking pushed the stock down 1.6 percent on Monday.

Meanwhile, construction stocks pared gains made last week, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction down 1.6 percent and Daelim Industrial Co falling 2.3 percent.

State-owned Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) bucked the flat trend, gaining 5.8 percent.

"Positive expectations over news of additional gas discoveries in KOGAS' gas field in Mozambique appears to be playing a large part," said Kim Seung-cheol, an industrial analyst at Meritz Securities.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 397 to 384 around midday.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill) (jungyoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5609; Reuters Messaging: jungyoon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)