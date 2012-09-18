* Samsung Elec sees slight rebound after previous sessions'
retreat
* KOGAS up nearly 6 pct on news of Mozambique gas field
discoveries
SEOUL, Sept 18 South Korean shares edged higher
on Tuesday morning, led by technology and energy shares, but
profit-taking capped gains as investors reassessed last week's
rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.11 percent at 2,004.51 points as of 0337 GMT, erasing earlier
losses.
"Although we're still looking at an overall bullish trend,
the main index needs to take some time to digest sell orders
especially from equity funds after steep gains made late last
week," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment &
Securities.
Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday
while gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on
growth from the Fed's aggressive stimulus announced last week
and waited to see if Spain will request a bailout to ease its
fiscal strains.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics
rebounded, gaining 0.4 percent around midday after profit-taking
pushed the stock down 1.6 percent on Monday.
Meanwhile, construction stocks pared gains made last week,
with Hyundai Engineering & Construction down 1.6
percent and Daelim Industrial Co falling 2.3
percent.
State-owned Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) bucked the
flat trend, gaining 5.8 percent.
"Positive expectations over news of additional gas
discoveries in KOGAS' gas field in Mozambique appears to be
playing a large part," said Kim Seung-cheol, an industrial
analyst at Meritz Securities.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 397 to 384 around
midday.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent
higher.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
