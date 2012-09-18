* Blue-chips see mixed session; Samsung Elec ends flat
* Pharmaceuticals up on reduced regulatory risks -analyst
SEOUL, Sept 18 South Korean stocks edged up in
choppy trading on Tuesday as investors reassessed positions in
the aftermath of last week's steep gains inspired by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.13 percent higher at 2,004.96 points, after fluctuating
between positive and negative territory throughout the day.
"The local market was expected to take a breather after last
week's rapid gains," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at KDB
Daewoo Securities.
"But the market flow appears stable since the Fed's policy
announcement, and the main board is seen mostly holding its
current level for the near future."
Mirroring its Asian peers, the KOSPI soared some 3 percent
since the Fed launched a third round of bond buying known as
quantitative easing on Thursday.
Foreign investors and local institutional investors net
purchased a combined 55.8 billion won ($50 million) worth of
KOSPI shares on Tuesday, buttressing the main board against net
selling by retail investors.
Blue chips saw a mixed session, with market heavyweight
Samsung Electronics erasing earlier gains to close
flat, while Hyundai Motor added 0.2 percent.
Pharmaceutical stocks gained, with Hanmi Pharm
advancing 2.7 percent while Yuhan Corp rose 1.4
percent.
"Between May and Sept. 17, pharmaceuticals have outperformed
the main index by 18.9 percent," Lee Seung-ho, a pharmaceutical
analyst at Woori Investment & Securities, wrote in a research
note on Monday.
"Regulatory risks for the pharmaceutical industry have
receded in the absence of government policies near the
presidential elections (in December)."
But construction stocks pared gains made last week, with
Hyundai Engineering & Construction shedding 1.3
percent and Daelim Industrial Co falling 2.5
percent.
Among prominent movers, state-owned Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
closed up 4.4 percent. Analysts attributed the move
to news of additional gas discoveries in KOGAS' gas field in
Mozambique.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 452 to 357.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.9 percent.
Move on day +0.13 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.78 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)