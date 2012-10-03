SEOUL, Oct 4 Seoul shares are likely to hold
steady on Thursday amid uncertainty about a Spanish bailout and
signs of a slowdown in China, although weaker oil prices may
offer some support.
"The limbo in Spain is a major source of uncertainty, while
China's recovery has been delayed longer than most expected.
Meanwhile, the falling price of oil will have a favourable
effect on Korean markets," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK
Securities.
While analysts wait for Spain to make moves that would
trigger greater European Central Bank support, the price of
Brent November crude futures fell $1 to $110.57 a barrel
on dimmed outlook for global demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.01 percent to close at 1,996.03 points on Tuesday, before
Wednesday holiday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,450.99 0.36% 5.240
USD/JPY 78.46 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.616 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD $1,778.54 0.25% 4.400
US CRUDE $88.14 -4.08% -3.750
DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25
ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung is expected to release its earnings estimates
for the July-September period on Friday.
**HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS **
Both Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors saw record
sales in the United States in September, according to data
released by Autodata Corp on Wednesday. [ID:nL1E8L2E9B}
(Reporting By SoMang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)