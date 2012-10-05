* LG Display dives after brokerage downgrade
* Builders underperform on worries about housing market
* Domestic institutionals' buying supports market
SEOUL, Oct 5 Seoul shares edged up on Friday
morning but pared earlier gains as weakness in LG Display Co Ltd
and builders weighed on the market following an
initial boost from Samsung Electronics Co's robust
earnings guidance.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had
gained 0.3 percent to 1,997.81 points as of 0146 GMT, after
rising to 2007.84 earlier.
"The poor performance of LG Display and other laggards is
weighing down on the bounce to the KOSPI following Samsung's
announcement," said Kim Chul-jung, an analyst at Korea
Investment & Securities.
Before the open, Samsung Electronics estimated third-quarter
profit of 8.1 trillion won ($7.3 billion) -- a fourth straight
record quarter and nearly double last year's figure -- powered
by strong sales of its Galaxy smartphones.
Shares in Samsung Electronics, which make up over 15 percent
of the benchmark KOSPI, opened up 1.5 percent before turning
negative to trade down 0.5 percent.
"Samsung Elec's share price is expected to maintain its
current level while trying for measured gains," said David Choi,
an analyst at SK Securities. "Samsung Elec's share price had
been steadily gaining before today's earnings results, and now
share movement will be affected by fourth-quarter forecasts."
LG Display tumbled 4 percent after a local brokerage
downgraded its outlook for the South Korean flat-screen maker,
citing concerns about fourth-quarter sales.
Builders underperformed, with Kumho Industrial Co
sliding 4.7 percent on worries about a downturn in
the housing market.
Domestic institutional investors purchased 38 billion Korean
won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, offsetting selling
by foreign and retail investors.
Winning shares outnumbered decliners by 446 to 311.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.3
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent
higher.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Additional reporting by Seongwon
Chang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)