SEOUL, Oct 5 Seoul shares edged up on Friday
after bellwether Samsung Electronics posted
stronger-than-expected earnings, but a dimmer outlook capped
price gains.
Shares in Samsung Electronics, which makes up over 15
percent of the benchmark KOSPI, ended up 0.22 percent
after rising as much as 1.68 percent earlier in the day after it
estimated a record quarterly profit of $7.3 billion, powered by
strong sales of its Galaxy smartphones.
"There are concerns that Samsung earnings may have peaked
and its competition with Apple's iPhone 5 will be
challenging," Lee Seon-yeob, an analyst at Shinhan Securities,
said.
"Samsung Elec's share price had been steadily gaining before
today's earnings results and now share movement will be affected
by fourth-quarter forecasts," said David Choi, an analyst at SK
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.12
percent at 1,995.17 points.
Continued foreign selling weighed on the market although
institutional investors lent support.
LG Display tumbled 4.45 percent after a local
brokerage downgraded its outlook for the South Korean
flat-screen maker, expecting falls in prices of TV and notebook
panels in the fourth quarter because of sluggish demand and low
seasonality.
"The poor performance of LG Display and other laggards is
weighing down on the bounce to the KOSPI following Samsung's
announcement," said Kim Chul-jung, an analyst at Korea
Investment & Securities.
Hyundai Motor shares remained weak, down 0.82
percent, as investors remained concerns about its third-quarter
earnings despite its sales recovery in September.
