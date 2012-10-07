SEOUL, Oct 8 Seoul shares are likely to hold a
narrow range on Monday as the market awaits stronger signals on
progress in combating the euro zone's ills, despite positive
U.S. jobs data.
"Although the U.S. unemployment figures were encouraging,
this in itself is not sufficient to create momentum in the
market towards one direction or another. Investors here will
likely wait for more news from the euro zone," said Cho
Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
The European Stability Mechanism, a 500 billion-euro rescue
fund, comes into effect on Monday. Meanwhile, the finance
ministers of the euro zone will meet in Luxembourg.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.12 percent to close at 1,995.17 points on Friday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
S&P 500 1,460.93 -0.03% -0.470
USD/JPY 78.65 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,779.36 -0.08% -1.430
US CRUDE $89.82 -0.07% -0.060
DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79
ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung Electronics reported a record quarterly
profit of $7.3 billion, nearly double last year's figure, as
strong sales of high-end TVs and Galaxy smartphones more than
offset reduced orders for chips and screens from Apple Inc
AAPL.O, its main rival and leading customer.
**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP **
Shares in GS Engineering & Construction Corp may
slide following a local media report that the builder has
abandoned a bond sale due to lack of demand. The weak appetite
for bonds was likely affected by the news last week of another
builder, an affiliate of Woogjing Holdings, applying
for court receivership.
