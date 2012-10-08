SEOUL Oct 8 South Korean shares fell on Monday as concerns about the slowdown of the world economy led investors to exercise caution ahead of earnings reports.

Most heavyweights on the South Korean index slumped, led by shipbuilders Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries, which dropped 2.8 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.67 percent at 1,981.89 points on closing. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ron Popeski)