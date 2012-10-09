SEOUL Oct 9 South Korean stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark index weighed down by heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.14 percent at 1,979.04 points, trimming gains earlier in the day. The index also closed lower on Monday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)