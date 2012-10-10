* Tech/semiconductors retreat, mirroring U.S. sector
* Samsung Elec falls most since U.S. court ruling in August
* SK Hynix slides after peer Intel's downgrade
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Oct 10 South Korean shares retreated, led
by a slump for Samsung Electronics following
brokerage downgrades of Intel that sparked a sell-off
of U.S. technology firms overnight.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
dropped 1.6 percent on Wednesday to 1,948.22 points, its lowest
close since Sept. 11. the Kospi has fallen every day this week.
Shares in Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest
memory-chip maker, closed down 3.4 percent, the biggest
percentage fall since a one-day plunge of nearly 7.5 percent
after a California court in August ruled in favour of Apple Inc
in a patent row.
Wednesday's slide spawned a broad decline in the Kospi's
tech stocks. SK Hynix, the second biggest maker of
memory chips, lost 2.3 percent.
"Worries about global demand hit Samsung shares today after
falls in U.S. technology shares," Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
Shares of Intel, the world's largest maker of semiconductor
chips, lost 2.7 percent overnight after negative reports by at
least two brokerages. Robert W. Baird & Co cut its price target
on Intel stock, citing weak demand for notebooks.
The news triggered selling of large-cap U.S. technology
shares, including Apple and Microsoft.
This pattern was repeated in Asia, with the tech sub-index
declining 1.4 percent to be the biggest drag on
the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index.
In Seoul, Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
shares ended 2.8 percent lower after Korea Deposit Insurance
Corp's (KDIC) sale of about $550 million worth of shares.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 596 to 226.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down
1.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.2 percent
lower.
Move on day -1.56 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +6.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
