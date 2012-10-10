SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares are likely to extend
their declines into a fourth session on Thursday in cautious
trade ahead of the corporate earnings season and on concerns
about the global economy.
"There is little momentum in the market ahead of the
earnings season, which many fear will disappoint," said Kim
Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
South Korea's central bank is expected to cut interest rates
at a policy meeting on Thursday but market participants said
such a move would unlikely have a significant impact on the
stock market.
Kim said the market would need new impetus, such as positive
news out of China, for the index to regain momentum.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.6 percent to 1,948.22 points on Wednesday, to its lowest since
Sept. 11.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,432.56 -0.62% -8.920
USD/JPY 78.15 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.680 -- -0.033
SPOT GOLD $1,762.74 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $91.25 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56
ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTORS, KIA MOTORS **
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp announced a recall of 7.43
million vehicles worldwide on Wednesday in the biggest single
recall since 1996.
**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING **
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said Wednesday that a
local order for two tankers, worth 110 billion Korean won ($98.7
million), had been cancelled.
($1 = 1114.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)