* Seoul shares pare opening loss

* Samsung Elec underperforming

* KEPCO recovering from block stake sale

SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares reversed some losses in early trade on Thursday, though investors remained worried about global growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.3 percent lower at 1,942.42 points as of 0237 GMT.

"The index is recovering from a week of losses, but its movement today will be limited as there is no new momentum," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Other Asian markets were mirrored the KOSPI, with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific share excluding Japan almost flat at 0.19 percent down.

Korean market heavyweight Samsung Electronics underperformed the index, trading 1.4 percent lower.

Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) gained 1 percent, recovering from a block sale on Tuesday worth $550 million.

Retail investors net bought 160 billion won ($143.54 million) worth of shares near the mid-session, buttressing the index in the face of selling by foreigners.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers 425 to 364.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher. ($1 = 1114.6500 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)