* KOSPI falls for fourth session to one-month low
* Central bank rate cut has little impact
* Samsung Elec shares end in retreat after late selling
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Oct 11 South Korean shares continued
their week-long fall on Thursday as investors remained
pessimistic about the global economic outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.78 percent at 1,933.09 points, the lowest since Sept 11,
before the Fed announced quantitative easing measures.
"This week was a real test for the KOSPI as the IMF and
World Bank warnings on the world economy dampened investor
sentiment, said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tongyang
Securities.
Cho predicted that the index could make a comeback if the
U.S. property market figures next week are strong, but until
then, the KOSPI will continue to struggle.
South Korea's central bank cut interest rates on Thursday
morning as expected, but the move had little effect on the
market.
Trading accelerated in the late session as options expired,
resulting in selling pressure on index heavyweights.
Shares in Samsung Electronics fell as far as 2.7
percent in late session, recovering later to close 1.6 percent
lower.
While most large cap shares retreated in line with the
index, Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) bucked the
trend. Shares in the state-owned utility gained 1 percent,
recovering from a $550 million block sale that weighed shares
down on Tuesday .
Decliners outnumbered gainers 481 to 344.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down
0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent
higher.
Move on day -0.78 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr 5.88 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)