SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares are likely to rise on
Friday after a U.S. court overturned a sales ban on Samsung
Electronic' s smartphone.
"The court decision is seen as a win for Samsung, and this
will reflect on its shares, and boost the KOSPI," said Bae
Sun-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
A U.S. appeals court overturned a sales ban against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a setback
to Apple Inc in its patent battle.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.78 percent to close at 1,933.09 points on Thursday, continuing
a week long fall.
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
A U.S. appeals court overturned a ban on the sales of the
Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a setback to Apple Inc.
.
**SK INNOVATION **
The leading South Korean energy supplier said its
subsidiary, SK Energy is considering options to raise capital,
including a new share sale.
**HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE COMPANY **
Hyundai Merchant Marine Company says it is
considering a new share sale to boost its capital base. Shares
in the shipping firm's share closed 4 percent lower on Thursday.
**WOONGJIN COWAY **
The sale of Woongjin Coway to private equity
fund MBK partners may be jeopardized. Meanwhile, trading in
shares of Woongjin Holdings, the cash-strapped
parent company resumes today, following a court decision.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)