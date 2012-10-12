* KOSPI reverses a week-long slide
* Samsung Elec down after initial rise on U.S. court ruling
* Woongjin Holding hits limit down after trade resumes
SEOUL, Oct 12 Seoul shares ticked up on Friday
morning on signs of improving conditions in the U.S. job market
and signs of some progress toward a resolution of the euro
zone's debt troubles.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.1 percent to 1,935 points as of 0201 GMT, reversing a week
of straight losses.
This was in line with regional peers, with the index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.4 percent.
"The index will continue to vacillate, gaining on
unexpectedly good news from the U.S. and Europe, but losing on
concerns about China and earnings," said Kim Young-joon, an
analyst at SK Securities.
Kim said that the U.S. jobless benefit data and the sale of
Italian bonds on Thursday sent encouraging signals, temporarily
buoying investor sentiment. However, he stressed this may be
fleeting as earnings of local companies will likely be affected
by slowing Chinese demand.
Shares of food and beverage companies led gains, followed by
consumer staples and leisure.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were trading 0.8
percent lower, after initially rising following a U.S. court
decision to overturn a sales ban on its Galaxy Nexus smartphone
in its ongoing patent battle with Apple Inc.
Woongjin Holdings fell by the permissible daily
limit of 15 pct on its first day after it resumed trading. A
court decided on Thursday to protect the firm and its
cash-strapped construction unit from bankruptcy.
Foreign investors sold 94 billion won ($84.36 million) worth
of shares near the mid-session, but this was offset by local
retail investors.
Winning shares outnumbered losers 421 to 344.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was flat,
while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher.
($1 = 1114.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Somang Yang)