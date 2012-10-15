* Blue-chips mixed; Hyundai Motor, Kia down on earnings
concerns
* Investors favour defensive plays; telecoms and food
processors bullish
SEOUL Oct 15 South Korean shares fell to their
lowest level in more than a month on Monday, dragged down by
automakers on expectations of poor third-quarter earnings to be
released later this month.
Telecom and food manufacturing sectors helped curb losses as
investors turned to defensive shares amid an uncertain global
growth outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost
0.4 percent to finish at 1,925.59 points, its lowest closing
since Sept 11. The main board has slumped 3.5 percent in six
sessions.
"Both foreign and local institutional investors are
postponing large moves until after earnings season," said Kim
Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
He said that foreign investors had extended a net selling
streak that began on Oct 4 as they sought profits after making
net purchases of 8.5 trillion won ($7.65 billion) in local
shares between August and September.
Blue-chips were mixed, with market heavyweight Samsung
Electronics closing up 0.3 percent.
Auto shares lost ground, with Hyundai Motor
falling 1.3 percent and affiliate Kia Motors down
3.1 percent on worries of lacklustre earnings due to recent
labour strikes at local plants. [ID:nL3E8LF00B.
SK Telecom was up 2.7 percent while dairy
processor Binggrae rose 5.5 percent.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 549 to 300.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down
0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ dropped by 2
percent.
Move on day -0.4 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +5.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1111.2500 Korean won)
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)