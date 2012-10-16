* Exporters Samsung Elec and SK Hynix rally
* KEPCO shares bounce on earnings expectations
SEOUL Oct 16 South Korean shares rose on
Tuesday, with exporters the biggest gainers after U.S. retail
and corporate earnings data showed the world's biggest economy
to be in better shape than expected.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.83 percent at 1,941.54 points, from a one-month low on
Monday.
"Export-related shares rose, just as in neighbouring
markets, on good news from the U.S. The KOSPI was primed for a
turnaround following a summer of stagnation and the recent
losses," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
Jeong said that the KOSPI would likely hold steady even if
China, the world's second largest economy, unveils weaker
third-quarter growth on Thursday as market expectations have
been lowered since August.
Export-oriented blue chips gained while shares of companies
focused on the domestic market lost ground.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 2.3
percent, while chipmaker SK Hynix bounced 2.7
percent.
Shares in state-run utility Korea Power Corp
(KEPCO) jumped 3.3 percent on upbeat earnings
expectations.
Meanwhile, shares in DI Corp, majority-owned by
the father of Psy, the star of the Korean hit "Gangnam style,"
fell 14.89 percent, following a month-long rise.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent
higher.
Move on day +0.83 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +6.34 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)