* Exporters Samsung Elec and SK Hynix rally

* KEPCO shares bounce on earnings expectations

SEOUL Oct 16 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, with exporters the biggest gainers after U.S. retail and corporate earnings data showed the world's biggest economy to be in better shape than expected.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.83 percent at 1,941.54 points, from a one-month low on Monday.

"Export-related shares rose, just as in neighbouring markets, on good news from the U.S. The KOSPI was primed for a turnaround following a summer of stagnation and the recent losses," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Jeong said that the KOSPI would likely hold steady even if China, the world's second largest economy, unveils weaker third-quarter growth on Thursday as market expectations have been lowered since August.

Export-oriented blue chips gained while shares of companies focused on the domestic market lost ground.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 2.3 percent, while chipmaker SK Hynix bounced 2.7 percent.

Shares in state-run utility Korea Power Corp (KEPCO) jumped 3.3 percent on upbeat earnings expectations.

Meanwhile, shares in DI Corp, majority-owned by the father of Psy, the star of the Korean hit "Gangnam style," fell 14.89 percent, following a month-long rise.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

Move on day +0.83 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +6.34 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)