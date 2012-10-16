SEOUL, Oct 17 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday after global markets rallied on optimism about Spain. "The Kospi will attempt a second day of gains as the macro environment has improved. However, the rise will be capped by concerns about third quarter earnings," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tongyang Securities. Global shares climbed more than one percent on Tuesday after Moody's rating agency reaffirmed Spain's investment-grade rating. Won said the recent solid performance of the junior KOSDAQ, composed of riskier assets, points to an underlying risk appetite. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.83 percent to close at 1,941.54 points on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- Oct 17 --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:06 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,454.92 1.03% 14.790 USD/JPY 78.88 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.722 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,748.14 0.05% 0.950 US CRUDE $92.21 0.13% 0.120 DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95% 127.55 ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20% 1.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St jumps on strong results;IBM, Intel off late >Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure >Euro rallies as speculation riseSpain may seek help >Brent fall as Nov contract expire,U.S. crude higher ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE COMPANY ** Hyundai Merchant Marine Company says it will raise 220 billion won ($198.69 million)through a share sale. 11 million new shares will be issued at a price of 19,900 won each. Shares in the shipping firm closed 1.2 percent lower on Tuesday. **LG ELECTRONICS 066570.KS>** The South Korean manufacturer said on Tuesday that it sold 20,000 units of its Dios v9100 refrigerator within 50 days of launch. ($1 = 1107.2500 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)