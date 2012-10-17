* Foreigners buy after selling past four sessions

* Local institutions help buttress index

* Shippers, refiners outperform

SEOUL, Oct 17 South Korean shares had their highest close in six sessions on Wednesday, following a strong overnight performance by U.S. markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.7 percent higher to 1,955.15 points. Early in the day, it was up more than 1 percent before some foreign selling pared the gain.

For the day, foreigners were net buyers of Korean stocks. They had been net sellers during the previous four sessions.

"Despite some encouraging noise from the U.S. and Europe, the underlying fact is that global growth prospects are weak," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tongyang Securities.

Cho said that despite media reports of Spain inching towards a bailout request, this cannot be taken for granted, and the uncertainity means the index has little momentum for further gains.

Local institutions bought a 134 billion won ($121.02 million) worth of shares, buttressing the market.

Shipping firms were clear winners. Hanjin Shipping climbed 3.9 percent while Hyundai Merchant Marine Company, which announced it will offer new shares at a discount, rose 3.2 percent.

SK Innovation, the country's largest refiner, closed 3.3 percent higher, helped by higher oil prices. On Wednesday, Fitch affirmed its rating of company bonds at 'BBB'.

Shares in index giant Samsung Electronics edged up 0.45 percent.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 461 to 354.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged down 0.4 percent.

Move on day +0.7 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +7.09 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1107.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)