* SK Innovation, S-Oil up again on earnings expectations
* Shipbuilders, shipping shares gain
SEOUL Oct 18 Seoul shares eked out a 0.2
percent rise to their highest close in seven sessions on
Thursday, buoyed after Chinese data did not offer any negative
surprises and as beaten-down shipbuilders regained ground.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
at 1,959.12 points, its highest finish since Oct. 9.
"As the reaction from Chinese markets shows, the Chinese
data was hardly bad news. The GDP growth was in line with
expectations and the other data were all stronger than
expected," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
China's economy slowed for a seventh straight quarter in
July-September, but the result was in line with expectations and
other data pointed to a mild year-end rebound.
Shipbuilders outperformed for a second day after 12 losing
sessions, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
rising 5.2 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries
gaining 2.9 percent.
Shipping shares also rose, with Hyundai Merchant Marine
Company gaining 3.1 percent and Hanjin Shipping
rising 2.2 percent.
Blue chips were mixed, with LG Electronics
rising 2.7 percent, while Korea Electric Corp (KEPCO)
fell 2.5 percent.
Among energy shares, oil refiners SK Innovation
and S-Oil both rose for a third day on strong
earnings expectations. But gas importers Korea Gas Corp
and SK Gas dropped 5.6 percent and 6.2
percent, respectively.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 544 to 277.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 2.7 percent.
Move on day +0.2 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +7.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)