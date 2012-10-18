SEOUL Oct 18 South Korean shares closed
fractionally higher on Thursday after briefly turning negative
following the release of China's third-quarter data.
Trading in blue chips was mixed, with LG Electronics
rising 2.7 percent, while Korea Electric Corp
(KEPCO) fell 2.5 percent despite announcing
increased electricity consumption.
Shipbuilders outperformed for a second day after 12 losing
sessions, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
rising 5.2 percent, while rival Hyundai Heavy
Industries was up 2.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 1,959.12 points.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)