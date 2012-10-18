SEOUL, Oct 19 Seoul shares are likely to hold steady on Friday after Google's surprisingly weak earnings weighed on global markets. "The Kospi is likely to take a rest after the recent rises, as the U.S. markets did following Google's disappointing results," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Bae added that the overall picture was still relatively stable following recent releases of U.S. and Chinese economic indicators, which calmed markets of fears of a hard landing. Global shares dipped on Thursday, weighed by a decline on Wall Street, although one European index closed on a 15-month high as Spanish bond yields continued to fall. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to 1,959.12 points on Thursday, the highest close in seven sessions. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,460.91 0.41% 5.990 USD/JPY 79.00 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.822 -- 0.100 SPOT GOLD $1,749.29 -0.02% -0.400 US CRUDE $92.07 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Housing lifts S&P 500, but IBM reins in the Dow >Prices fall on improved homes data >Euro rises to 1-mo high vs dollar on Spain aid hope >Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOLON INDUSTRIES INC ** A U.S. grand jury On Thursday charged Kolon Industries Inc with criminal trade theft in a long-running dispute over how the company produced high-strength fibre. **SK HYNIX ** The South Korean Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by SK Hynix against Hyundai Securities. SK Hynix, a former Hyundai affiliate, was seeking to reverse an earlier court decision making it liable to pay for share trade dating back to 1997. **SAMSUNG C&T ** Samsung C&T says it had signed agreements with an affiliate of India's GVK and Australia's Smithbridge Group Pty Ltd to build a coal export port facility in Australia. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)