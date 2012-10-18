SEOUL, Oct 19 Seoul shares are likely to hold
steady on Friday after Google's surprisingly weak earnings
weighed on global markets.
"The Kospi is likely to take a rest after the recent rises,
as the U.S. markets did following Google's disappointing
results," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Bae added that the overall picture was still relatively
stable following recent releases of U.S. and Chinese economic
indicators, which calmed markets of fears of a hard landing.
Global shares dipped on Thursday, weighed by a decline on
Wall Street, although one European index closed on a 15-month
high as Spanish bond yields continued to fall.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.2 percent to 1,959.12 points on Thursday, the highest close in
seven sessions.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,460.91 0.41% 5.990
USD/JPY 79.00 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.822 -- 0.100
SPOT GOLD $1,749.29 -0.02% -0.400
US CRUDE $92.07 -0.05% -0.050
DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22
ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KOLON INDUSTRIES INC **
A U.S. grand jury On Thursday charged Kolon Industries Inc
with criminal trade theft in a long-running dispute
over how the company produced high-strength fibre.
**SK HYNIX **
The South Korean Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by SK
Hynix against Hyundai Securities. SK
Hynix, a former Hyundai affiliate, was seeking to reverse an
earlier court decision making it liable to pay for share trade
dating back to 1997.
**SAMSUNG C&T **
Samsung C&T says it had signed agreements with an
affiliate of India's GVK and Australia's Smithbridge Group Pty
Ltd to build a coal export port facility in Australia.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)