SEOUL, Oct 23 Seoul shares are likely to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday, as investors wait for quarterly results from steelmaker POSCO, the first of domestic bluechip stocks to report for the current earnings season. The KOSPI is expected to find support after some U.S. companies reported better-than-expected bottom-line figures overnight, but it will be capped amid concerns that a stronger won may trigger programme selling. "Local earnings will disappoint as Chinese growth did not pick up in third quarter as originally thought," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities. "While this may momentarily shake the index, in a broader sense, it is more accurate to say that a rebound for the Kospi has been put off." POSCO, which was hit with a credit ratings downgrade on Monday, will announce third-quarter results after the market close. Hyundai Motors reports on Thursday and Samsung Electronics reports on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.1 percent to close at 1,941.59 points on Monday. The South Korean won has been steadily strengthening, and was last quoted at 1,104.2 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,433.82 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 79.91 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.815 -- 0.049 SPOT GOLD $1,728.29 0.48% 8.300 US CRUDE $88.73 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38 ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell >Bond price slide on supply pressures ahead of sales >Yen plunges as BoJ seen easing again; euro shines >Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** Ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded POSCO 's corporate credit rating by one level to "BBB+" with a stable outlook, citing weaker demand for steel and difficulty in securing non-debt financing. The South Korean steel maker will announce its third quarter results later on Tuesday. **STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING CO ** STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co will acquire 12 million additional shares of STX Metal, bringing its total stake to 28 percent. The South Korean shipbuilder said on Monday it won a 742.9 billion won ($672.70 million) order to build a drillship from an unnamed European firm causing stocks to rise 0.35 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)