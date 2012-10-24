* Hyundai Heavy extends Tuesday loss

* Carmakers Hyundai and Kia suffer

* SK Hynix up 3.7 pct after Q3 earnings beat forecasts

SEOUL, Oct 24 Seoul shares slipped on Wednesday morning as concern over weak corporate earnings weighed on local blue-chips, although the main board cut losses after signs of a turnaround in China's manufacturing data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.8 percent lower to 1911.05 points as of 0253 GMT, extending its losses of the past three sessions.

"The index should start to pick up soon, as a framework for resolving the euro woes has taken shape and today's PMI figures confirm an improving situation in China, " said Kang Hyun-gi, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.

China's manufacturers saw growth shrink for a 12th successive month in October, but output was at a three-month high and the most robust order books since April signalled a strengthening recovery, the HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index showed Wednesday.

Large-cap shares were mostly down, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics down 1 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industry fell 3.2 percent following Tuesday's losses after the shipmaker said it will conduct its first ever "voluntary retirement" scheme.

Automakers were also underperforming, with Hyundai Motors down 3.8 percent and affiliate Kia Motors also dropping 4.8 percent.

However, chipmaker SK Hynix bucked the trend by rising 3.7 percent after posting a better-than-expected earnings result before the market opened.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 524 to 279.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)