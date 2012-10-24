* SK Hynix jumps 4.1 percent after Q3 results

* LG Elec gains as surprise mobile profits helps Q3 earnings

* Hyundai, Kia Motors slump ahead of Hyundai results

SEOUL, Oct 24 South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, but the losses were capped by positive China data and better-than expected results from heavyweights, SK Hynix and LG Electronics.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.67 percent at 1,913.96 points, extending four sessions of declines to end at the lowest point since September 6.

However, the market had opened even lower, at 1,907.19 points after weak U.S. earnings sent the Dow Jones industrial average to its lowest since June.

The Kospi recovered slightly after the release of the HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for China in the early session. The data suggested a strengthening recovery in China, with output at a three-month high and the order books at their most robust since April.

Shares in memory chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 4.1 percent after the memory chipmaker reported quarterly operating losses that were smaller than expected.

Shares in LG Electronics also gained 1.4 percent after it swung to net profit helped by its mobile business.

Automakers underperformed the index, with Hyundai Motors down 2.2 percent a day ahead of quarterly earnings that are expected to disappoint.

Shares in Kia Motors, fared worse, falling 4.4 percent. Auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis also dropped 4.3 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industry fell 2.6 percent extending Tuesday's losses after the shipmaker said it will conduct its first ever "voluntary retirement" scheme.

Foreign investors sold a net 321 billion won ($291.00 million) worth of KOSPI shares, the highest volume since mid-July.

"Foreign selling is for profit-taking, as the Kospi has risen considerably since late July, making Korean stocks less attractive vis-à-vis Chinese stocks," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 492 to 330.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was flat.

Move on day -0.67 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +4.83 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1103.1000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)