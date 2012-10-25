SEOUL Oct 25 South Korean shares ticked down
early on Thursday ahead of third quarter results from automaker
Hyundai Motor Co.
Hyundai Motor lost 1.4 percent in the early trade, having
already fallen for four straight days. Despite rising sales in
the U.S. and Europe, it has had nearly $7 billion wiped off its
market value recently as investors query the group's go-slow on
expanding capacity.
Shares in POSCO were 0.4 percent higher, despite
Moody's following Standard and Poor's in downgrading the
steelmaker.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.27 percent at 1,908.86 points at 0004 GMT.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)