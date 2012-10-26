* Samsung Elec shares fall 2 pct, Kia Motors down 5 pct
* Woongjin Conway jumps on MBK deal news
* Benchmark KOSPI down about 5 pct since mid-September
SEOUL, Oct 26 Seoul shares resumed their decline
on Friday, staying near a seven-week low struck this week, as
market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co fell
despite reporting another record profit and Kia Motors
sagged on disappointing results.
Samsung posted a quarterly profit of $7.4 billion, with
strong sales of its Galaxy range of phones masking lower memory
chip sales, but investors accustomed to record earnings from the
technology powerhouse sent its shares down 2 percent. Samsung
accounts for about 15 percent of the benchmark
KOSPI.
"Though Samsung's sales, particularly of its smartphones,
are impressive, what shareholders would like to see is margins
that are closer to those of Apple," said Lee Yong-jik, a fund
manager at Pine Bridge Investments, who owns shares of the
company.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.7 percent at 1,910.80 points as of 0155 GMT, not far from
a seven-week intraday low of 1901.62 struck on Wednesday. The
index had risen on Thursday for the first time in five sessions.
The KOSPI is now down about 5 percent since mid-September,
when it hit a five-month high on the back of stimulus moves by
global central banks.
Declining shares well outnumbered gainers by 523 to 249 on
Friday morning.
Shares of Kia Motors slid 5 percent after the carmaker
posted a smaller-than-expected profit margin in the third
quarter.
The healthcare and autos sectors led
the market's losses, declining 2.9 percent and 1.4 percent,
respectively.
Nongshim, a snack food maker, edged up 0.6
percent, following a 7 percent drop on Thursday after its
signature instant noodle products were found to contain
cancer-causing substances.
But Woongjin Coway bucked the trend, jumping 8.4
percent on news that parent company Woongjin Holdings
was willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal to sell
a near 30 percent controlling stake in the water purifier maker
to domestic private equity fund MBK Partners.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down
0.74 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.3 percent
lower.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)