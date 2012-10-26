SEOUL Oct 26 South Korean shares had their
steepest one-day decline in seven weeks on Friday, despite
record third-quarter profits from index heavyweight Samsung
Electronics.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.72 percent at 1,891.43 points, its lowest close since
Sept. 6.
Shares in Samsung Electronics, which reported
results just before the market opened, fell 2.65 percent as
investors remained concerned about its margins and dividends.
LG Display, which after the market close
reported its first quarterly profit in two years, fell 1.2
percent.
