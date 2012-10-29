SEOUL Oct 29 Seoul shares rose on Monday as
improved GDP figures from the U.S. and the lower valuation of
blue chips encouraged bargain-hunting.
Shares in LG Display, jumped 5.47 percent as the
heavy lineup of tablet computers is expected to increase demand
for its panels ahead of the holiday season.
Chipmaker SK Hynix, which is also a major
supplier to handset and tablet makers, was up more than 3
percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
up 0.66 percent at 1,903.86 points at 0006 GMT.
