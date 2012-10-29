* LG Display jumps 8 pct on iPhone 5, iPad mini hopes
* LG Elec and SK Hynix up after Q3 results
* Hyundai and Kia Motors hurt after weak earnings
SEOUL, Oct 29 Seoul shares gained 0.4 percent on
Monday morning, coming off a seven-week low, helped by solid
quarterly earnings from domestic tech firms like LG Display
as well as by upbeat U.S. GDP figures.
Shares in LG Display jumped 8.1 percent after its reported
its first quarterly profit in two years as sales of its screens
used in Apple Inc's iPad and iPhone offset weak demand
from TV manufacturers, and said it expected profitabilty to
improve in the current quarter.
"LG Display is expected to benefit from the launch of
Apple's iPhone 5 and iPad mini" said Kang Jeong-won at Daishin
Securities, adding that new buyers have taken an interest in its
stock.
But automakers lost ground with Kia Motors
extending losses made on Friday when it posted a
smaller-than-expected profit margin for the third quarter, hit
by labour strikes in South Korea.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
to 1,901.16 points.
"The exporters are split, as good earnings push up IT and
electronics stocks while Hyundai and Kia are suffering after
Kia's poor results which makes them even more sensitive to
concerns about the strong currency," said Oh Seung-hoon, an
analyst at Daishin Securities.
Shares of LG Electronics and SK Hynix
rose 3.8 percent and 2.7 percent respectively, after
having had a better-than-expected third quarter.
Kia lost 3.4 percent and Hyundai Motor lost 2.7
percent.
"Considering that Hyundai and Kia suffered from strikes and
wage demands, their third quarter earnings were not too bad.
Investors seem to be overreacting to the results, which were
widely expected," said Ahn Sang-joon at Tonyang Securities.
Domestic institutions purchased a net 170 billion won worth
of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index, despite
retail and foreign selling.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.5
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent
lower.
(Reporting by Somang Yang and Seongwon Chang; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)