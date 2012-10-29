SEOUL Oct 29 South Korean shares ended little
changed on Monday, struggling near a seven-week low, as gains in
tech stocks were offset by losses in autos.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up a scant 0.09 points at 1,891.52, after closing on Friday at
their lowest level since early September on concerns that the
strong won will inflict further pain on exporters struggling
with weak global demand.
LG Display closed up 7.6 percent after reporting
the quarterly profit in two years after the market close on
Friday.
Kia Motors closed 4 percent lower, extending
Friday's losses, after third-quarter results confirmed that
labour strikes had taken a toll on production.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)