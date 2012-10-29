SEOUL, Oct 30 Seoul shares are likely to hold
steady on Tuesday after the closure of U.S. markets due to a
hurricane, while the upcoming presidential election is also
keeping investors on the sidelines.
"It is unlikely that the index or the currency will move
much until the U.S. elections," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst
at Tongyang Securities.
Cho said that if Romney were to win, his strident stance
regarding China's currency would result in the renminbi's
appreciation, and the won will follow.
Hurricane Sandy closed Wall Street on Monday. It was the
stock market's first weather-related closure in 27 years, and
other markets closed early as investors braced for the impact of
the storm. U.S. stock and bond markets will remain closed on
Tuesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up just 0.09 points on Monday at 1,891.52, staying near a
seven-week low reached on Friday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500
0.00 0% 0.000
USD/JPY 79.78 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.721 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,708.90 -0.02% -0.340
US CRUDE $85.24 -0.35% -0.300
DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Futures end short session lower
>Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane
>Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears
>US gasoline price jumps, crude eases with Sandy
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KIA MOTORS **
Shares in Kia Motors fell 5 percent on Monday to
close at 59,800 won, a 14-month low.
The carmaker posted on Friday a smaller-than-expected profit
margin of 7.4 percent for the third quarter, hit harder by
labour strikes in South Korea than its sibling Hyundai Motor
.
Ahn Sang-jun at Tongyang Securities said the stock was
undervalued as investors had overreacted to the earnings. The
automaker trades at 5.5 times forecast 2012 earnings, cheaper
than the sector average of 6.1 times, and Hyundai Motor's
6.6 times.
**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION **
GS Engineering & Construction said on Monday it
had received an order worth 672.7 billion won ($614 million)
from Thailand's IRPC. The construction firm's share
price closed at 61,400 won, near an all-time intraday low hit on
Thursday.
($1 = 1095.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)