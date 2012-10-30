SEOUL Oct 30 South Korean shares ticked up on
Tuesday from near a seven-week low, with automakers recovering
some ground from losses the previous day.
Shares in Kia Motors, which fell 5 percent on
Monday to a 14-month low, rose 2 percent.
LG Electronics climbed 1.2 percent after Google
Inc unveiled a new Nexus 4 smartphone, made in
partnership with the South Korean firm.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.32 percent at 1,897.54 points at 0006 GMT.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Joseph Radford)