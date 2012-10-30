* Kia Motors rebounds from 14-month low
* Hyundai Motor, Mobis also gaining back losses
* Pharmaceuticals hit ceiling on M&A expectations
SEOUL, Oct 30 Seoul shares steadied on Tuesday
morning with a recovery in large caps led by autos as bargain
hunters emerged after the benchmark index slipped below 1,900
points, while some drug firms soared on speculation they could
be takeover targets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.67 percent higher at 1,903.94 points as of 0228 GMT, while the
regional index also rose by a modest 0.3
percent.
"When the KOSPI falls below the 1,900-mark, you see
bargain-buying by foreigners and local institutions," said Kim
Soo-young, an analyst at KB Securities.
Shares in Kia Motors rose 2.5 percent from
Monday's 14-month low. Shares in the country's biggest car maker
Hyundai Motor and its parts supplier Hyundai Mobis
were up 3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.
Pharmaceutical companies were among the day's top gainers,
as investors spied potential takeover targets in the rapidly
consolidating industry.
Keunwha Pharmaceutical and Hondok Pharmaceutical
both rose close to the daily ceiling of 15 percent.
Foreign investors and local institutions were net buyers,
while retail investors were offloading shares.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 494 to 260.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.62
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.3 percent
higher.
In the currency market, South Korean authorities plan to
inspect banks dealing operations in the country from next week,
a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday, a move seen
as aimed at curbing the won's strength.
The won is up 5 percent against the dollar, 5 percent
against the yuan and 10 percent against the yen, so far this
year.
Analysts and traders said the move underscored the intention
of policymakers to cap the won's rapid appreciation for
fear it would hurt the competitiveness of exporters.
Officials at the ministry and the Bank of Korea denied that
argument. A Finance Ministry official told Reuters the
authorities were concerned about a rise in currency derivative
positions, and changes in market conditions in the aftermath of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing measures.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)