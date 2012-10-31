Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
SEOUL Oct 31 South Korean shares edged up on Wednesday, lifted as a rise in the country's industrial output after a three-month run of falls raised hopes for a turnaround in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.54 percent at 1,909.86 points at 0013 GMT.
SK Hynix was 1.9 percent higher after local brokerage firms raised fourth-quarter profit expectations for the chipmaker. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.