SEOUL Oct 31 South Korean shares edged up on Wednesday, lifted as a rise in the country's industrial output after a three-month run of falls raised hopes for a turnaround in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.54 percent at 1,909.86 points at 0013 GMT.

SK Hynix was 1.9 percent higher after local brokerage firms raised fourth-quarter profit expectations for the chipmaker. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)