SEOUL Oct 31 South Korean shares rose for the third straight session on Wednesday, lifted by solid economic data and taking a cue from higher European equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.66 percent at 1,912.06 points.

Refiner S-Oil ended up 3.2 percent after it swung to an operating profit in the third quarter from the preceding quarter. (Reporting by Soman)