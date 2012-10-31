* Sept industrial data lifts sentiment

* Samsung, Hynix lead rebound; SDI down on Q4 concerns

* Small-cap pharmas leap on reports of Teva interest

SEOUL, Oct 31 South Korean shares rose for a third day in a row on Wednesday, with investors encouraged by September industrial output data that rose for the first time in four months, while speculation over possible takeover targets put small-cap drugmakers in play.

After recent heavy losses, investors trawled for bargains, with tech shares leading the gains following a series of earnings upgrades for the fourth quarter by local brokerages.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.66 percent at 1,912.06 points.

"Today's rise was an overdue rebound from recent heavy losses," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Chipmaker SK Hynix closed up 2.3 percent, and index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co rose 0.9 percent.

On the downside, battery maker Samsung SDI slumped nearly 5 percent as investors looked beyond solid quarterly results to focus on the downbeat prospects for the current quarter due to its struggling solar and electric battery businesses.

Overall sentiment was lifted by positive industrial output data. South Korea's industrial output grew 0.8 percent in September, snapping a three-month run of falls and adding to hopes for a turnaround in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Refiner S-Oil jumped 3.2 percent after it reported that it swung to an operating profit in the third quarter from the preceding quarter on better refinery margins.

The pharmaceutical sector was among the biggest gainers, with the pharma sub-index up nearly 5 percent.

Eight small pharmaceutical firms rose near the daily ceiling of 15 percent, following reports by local media that Israel's Teva Pharmacutical Industries, the world's largest generics maker, is seeking to takeover a Korean firm with sales of around 100 billion won.

The eight included; Keunwha Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , Korea United Pharm Inc, Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd, Yuyu Pharma Inc, Kukje Pharma Ind Co Ltd, Handok Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd , Samil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Wooridul Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 564 to 258.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.2 percent higher.

Move on day +0.66 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +4.73 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)