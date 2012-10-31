SEOUL, Nov 1 Seoul shares are likely to hold steady on Thursday as investors await factory performance data from China, a major destination for South Korean exports. Small cap stocks are likely to continue to attract buying interest as blue chip shares lose momentum in the absence of clear lead from U.S. markets. "The index will trade within a narrow range, with little clear pattern or movement in large caps. However, in the small and medium caps, we will see pharma and biotech stocks continuing to rise," said Lee Seon-yeob, an analyst at Shinhan Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose by 0.66 percent to close at 1,912.06 points on Wednesday, a third-session rise. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.79 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.695 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,719.19 -0.05% -0.860 US CRUDE $86.12 -0.14% -0.120 DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy >Prices climb on month-end trades after megastorm >Euro up vs dollar, yen; posts 3rd monthly gain >Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KEPCO PLANT SERVICE AND ENGINEERING CO ** Kepco Plant Service and Engineering Co said on Wednesday that it had won a contract to construct a diesel plant in Jordan. The contract, valid until February 2039, is worth 1.1 trillion won ($917 million). **LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD ** Moody's downgraded Lotte Shopping on Wednesday, citing concerns about the company's balance sheet following its purchase of a 65.35 percent stake in Himart Co. **SMALL-CAP PHARMACEUTICALS** Eight small cap pharmaceutical firms rose near the daily ceiling of 15 percent on Wednesday, following reports by local media that Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's largest generics maker by market capitalisation, is seeking to take over a Korean firm. Korea United Pharm Inc, Yuyu Pharma Inc and Kukje Pharma Ind Co Ltd are among those seen as possible takeover targets. ($1 = 1090.6000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)