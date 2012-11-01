* KOSPI extends losses despite improving China PMI

* Hyundai Motors and supplier Mobis down more than 4 pct

* Shipmaker Hyundai Heavy down more than 4 pct

* KEPCO jumps over 5 pct amid move to defensives

SEOUL, Nov 1 Shares in Seoul fell on Thursday, led by key manufacturers, as improving China's manufacturing data failed to dispel concerns that South Korea's export growth will remain weak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,898.05 points as of 0332 GMT.

"The outlook for exports is fragile, as slow demand eats at their volume while a strengthening won eats at their price competitiveness," said Oh Tae-dong, an analyst at Taurus Investments & Securities.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose in October, although it was slightly weaker than the market had expected.

Other data on Thursday showed South Korean exports in October posted their first annual gain in four months, but a manufacturing survey indicated factority activity continued to shrink and new export orders fell to a 10-month low, evidence of still depressed global demand.

The won has gained more than 5 percent so far this year against the U.S. dollar, compounding problems for exporters.

Blue-chip exporters led the losses, with Hyundai Motor , which announces its October sales data later in the day, falling as much as 5.6 percent, its biggest daily fall in a year. Its supplier Hyundai Mobis also dropped 4.1 percent.

Some analysts cited market talk that Hyundai may announce a recall in the United States. The company did not have any immediate comment.

Shin Jung-kwan, an analyst at KB Securities, said that while automakers tend to react sharply to currency movements, he believed that October sales for Hyundai and Kia would meet expectations.

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries also underperformed, falling 4.6 percent.

But state-owned utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) bucked the trend, jumping 5.1 percent, as investors focused on defensive stocks.

Domestic oriented SK Telecom gained 2.9 percent, while its smaller rival KT also rose 1.5 percent.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 526 to 256.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1.06 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent lower. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)