* KOSPI extends losses despite improving China PMI
* Hyundai Motors and supplier Mobis down more than 4 pct
* Shipmaker Hyundai Heavy down more than 4 pct
* KEPCO jumps over 5 pct amid move to defensives
SEOUL, Nov 1 Shares in Seoul fell on Thursday,
led by key manufacturers, as improving China's manufacturing
data failed to dispel concerns that South Korea's export
growth will remain weak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.7 percent at 1,898.05 points as of 0332 GMT.
"The outlook for exports is fragile, as slow demand eats at
their volume while a strengthening won eats at their price
competitiveness," said Oh Tae-dong, an analyst at Taurus
Investments & Securities.
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
rose in October, although it was slightly weaker than the market
had expected.
Other data on Thursday showed South Korean exports in
October posted their first annual gain in four months, but a
manufacturing survey indicated factority activity continued to
shrink and new export orders fell to a 10-month low, evidence of
still depressed global demand.
The won has gained more than 5 percent so far this
year against the U.S. dollar, compounding problems for
exporters.
Blue-chip exporters led the losses, with Hyundai Motor
, which announces its October sales data later in the
day, falling as much as 5.6 percent, its biggest daily fall in a
year. Its supplier Hyundai Mobis also dropped 4.1
percent.
Some analysts cited market talk that Hyundai may announce a
recall in the United States. The company did not have any
immediate comment.
Shin Jung-kwan, an analyst at KB Securities, said that while
automakers tend to react sharply to currency movements, he
believed that October sales for Hyundai and Kia would meet
expectations.
Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries also
underperformed, falling 4.6 percent.
But state-owned utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
bucked the trend, jumping 5.1 percent, as investors
focused on defensive stocks.
Domestic oriented SK Telecom gained 2.9 percent,
while its smaller rival KT also rose 1.5 percent.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 526 to 256.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down
1.06 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent
lower.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)