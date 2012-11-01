* Hyundai Motor falls amid product recall rumour despite record sales

* Bluechips Hyundai Heavy and Hyundai Mobis also fall

* Defensives gain, led by KOGAS and KEPCO

* Local institutions offload most in six weeks

SEOUL, Nov 1 South Korean shares fell on Thursday as investors shunned exporters due to concerns over the strength of the Korean won while speculation Hyundai Motor Co could face a recall or litigation in the United States hit its stock hard.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.71 percent at 1,898.44 points, snapping a three-day rally.

Investors were also wary in anticipation of a tight U.S. election on Nov. 6 and the start this later month of China's once-a-decade leadership change.

"The Hyundai rumours turned off investors. They had already soured on big exporters on concerns about the strengthening won and the uncertainty caused by political events in China and the U.S," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Shares in Hyundai Motor fell as much as 5.7 percent during the day before closing 3.8 percent down from Wednesday, as concerns over a possible recall in the U.S outweighed record monthly sales.

Index heavyweights Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mobis, a supplier for its parent, also suffered, closing 4.2 percent and 3.2 percent lower respectively.

However, chip maker SK Hynix and flat-screenmaker LG Display, defied the weaker trend, rising more than 2 percent each. The two firms are major suppliers to Apple Inc. and benefit from the growing popularity of smartphones and tablet devices.

Big utilities, seen as defensive plays, also rallied with Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) leaping by over 7 percent, followed by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) which added 5.7 percent.

KEPCO and KOGAS have been receiving positive outlooks recently. However, their dramatic gains today are a result of a rush to safety by investors in a bear market," said Choi Won-yeol, an analyst at KB Securities.

Other defensive stocks also gained ground, led by media and telecoms, whose sub-index rose 1.9 percent.

Small pharmaceutical companies Yuyu Pharma Inc, Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd and Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Co all rallied to close near their daily trading ceilings amid merger talk.

The Korea Exchange has asked Myungmoon to clarify market rumours that it has received a takeover bid from Israel's Teva Pharmacutical Industries by the end of Thursday.

Local institutions sold a net 355 billion won ($325.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares, the most in six weeks.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 506 to 308.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was near flat, losing 0.1 percent.

Move on day -0.71 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +3.98 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1090.6000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by David Chance and Simon Cameron-Moore)