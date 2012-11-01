SEOUL, Nov 2 Seoul shares are likely to tick up
on Friday, with investor sentiment supported by gains in U.S.
markets on bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs
data and signs that China's economy may be regaining momentum.
"The KOSPI will be lifted by Wall Street's cheer over the
U.S. and Chinese data and will try to climb back over the
1,900-mark," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
The three main Wall Street indices all rose more than 1
percent as improving U.S. private-sector job figures and Chinese
factory output data suggested growth was regaining some
traction.
Jeong said that it was unlikely that the KOSPI index would
rise above 2,000 points, a level last traded in early October,
until after the U.S. elections and the leadership transition in
China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.71 percent to close at 1,898.45 points on Thursday, snapping a
three-day rally.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,427.59 1.09% 15.430
USD/JPY 80.13 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.730 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,715.66 0.09% 1.570
US CRUDE $86.95 -0.16% -0.140
DOW JONES 13232.62 1.04% 136.16
ASIA ADRS 120.90 0.99% 1.19
------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data
>Prices ease as global growth prospects rise
>Yen under pressure, eyes on U.S. jobs data
>Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
Shares in Hyundai Motor fell as much as 5.7
percent on Thursday before closing 3.8 percent down, as market
talk of a possible recall in the United States outweighed record
monthly sales.
**GS RETAIL **
LG International said it has agreed to sell
287.6 billion won ($263 million) of shares in convenience-store
operator GS Retail at a 4.1 percent discount to
Thursday's close.
LG International plans to completely exit its investment in
the retailer.
**MYUNGMOON PHARM CO LTD **
Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd said it was not in talks
with Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a
potential sale. Its shares rose by their daily limit of 15
percent on Wednesday and Thursday. Teva declined to comment.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)