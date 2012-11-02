‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
SEOUL Nov 2 South Korean shares opened higher on Friday, with technology shares gaining momentum after a rally in U.S. stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.06 percent to 1,918.63 points at 0002 GMT.
Flat-screen maker LG Display jumped nearly 4 percent and SK Hynix also gained 2.6 percent. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)