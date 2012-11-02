SEOUL Nov 2 South Korean shares opened higher on Friday, with technology shares gaining momentum after a rally in U.S. stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.06 percent to 1,918.63 points at 0002 GMT.

Flat-screen maker LG Display jumped nearly 4 percent and SK Hynix also gained 2.6 percent. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)