* Shipbuilders lead as Samsung Heavy leaps on Q3 results
* Tech giants Samsung Elec, LG Display and SK Hynix up
* Utilities KOGAS and KEPCO ease after Thursday's jump
SEOUL, Nov 2 South Korean shares rose on Friday
after data suggested that the world's top economies, the United
States and China, were stabilising, setting off a surge in
stocks of ship-building firms.
U.S. private-sector jobs grew at the fastest pace in eight
months in October, a survey found, while consumer confidence for
the month jumped to its highest in more than four years, pushing
all three Wall Street indices higher by more than 1 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
1.11 percent higher at 1,919.52 points as of 0247 GMT, climbing
back over the 1,900-mark after faltering on Thursday.
Samsung Heavy Industries, the world's second
largest shipbuilder, led the charge, rising 7 percent, helped by
better-than-expected earnings it reported on Thursday. The
shipbuilder sub-index was also up 3.8 percent.
Technology stocks were among the biggest gainers in large
cap shares, buoyed by expectations that a booming market for
mobile devices will lead to higher sales of components. Samsung
Electronics Co rose 2.2 percent and its smaller
peers LG Display and SK Hynix rose more
than 2 percent respectively.
"Recent improvements in economic fundamentals are solid, but
the problem is how much the market trusts this when facing
potential game-changers such as the U.S. elections," said Kang
Hyun-ki at IM Investment & Securities.
Chinese factory data earlier indicated a recovery was
underway[ID:nL1E8M1E01}, further boosting sentiment.
On the downside, big utilities Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
and Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
both dipped 0.2 percent, after surging on defensive plays in
Thursday's bear market.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 503 to 284.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.3
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent
higher.
(Reporting By Somang Yang and Seongwon Chang; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)