SEOUL Nov 2 South Korean shares rose on Friday, as blue chip shares such as Samsung Electronics Co powered ahead following solid gains by their U.S. peers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.07 percent at 1,918.17 points, the highest in six sessions.

Shares of Samsung Heavy Industries, the world's second-largest shipbuilder, jumped 6.1 percent, helped by better-than-expected earnings. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)