SEOUL, Nov 2 South Korean shares climbed the
most in seven weeks on Friday, spurred by tech firms on
expectations of greater demand for their products as data point
to further stabilisation in the U.S. economy.
Ship-builders also advanced but dealers said the gains were
mainly due to bargain-hunting in the stocks of these firms which
have been battered by a slowdown in global trade.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.07 percent higher at 1,918.17 points, the biggest daily rise
since Sept. 14. Gainers beat decliners 520 to 309, with tech and
shipbuilders outperforming the wider index.
Samsung Electronics Co, the world's largest
electronics firm, closed 2.3 percent higher, in contrast to its
Japanese rivals Sharp Corp and Panasonic Corp
whose shares fell after lacklustre earnings.
LG Display and LG Electronics rose
3.8 percent and 2.5 percent each, cheered by the booming
smartphone and tablet markets.
"IT shares rose on improving economic conditions, but the
same cannot be said about shipbuilders, which benefitted from
bargain buying more than anything else," said Lee Jae-man at
Tongyang Securities.
Samsung Heavy Industries, the world's second
largest shipbuilder, jumped 6.1 percent, helped by solid
earnings on Thursday.
Lee cautioned against being too bullish on shipmakers,
citing a challenging outlook amid slowing orders. The
shipbuilder sub-index, which closed 3.7 percent
higher on Friday, has lost nearly a third of its value since
March.
Among large caps, Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
slumped, falling 3.3 percent, after it jumped 7 percent in
Thursday's bear market.
Small-cap pharmaceuticals, which rallied strongly on
Thursday on takeover talk, also fell after Yuyu Pharma Inc
and Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd said they
were not in talks with Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals.
Both firms had been asked by the stock exchange to make a
statement on the merger rumours which saw their stocks rack up
double digit gains on Thursday.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
1.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent
higher.
Move on day +1.07 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +5.09 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)