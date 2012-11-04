SEOUL, Nov 5 Seoul shares are likely to remain
rangebound on Monday as stocks coast before Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election.
"There is an absence of upward momentum, but economic data
such as U.S. jobs were better than forecast last week, so the
main index is expected to remain boxed in range before the U.S.
elections," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities.
Global stocks and crude oil retreated on Friday even after a
U.S. employment report for October surpassed expectations, with
investors focused on the outlook for global economic growth
beyond this week's U.S. presidential election and the start of
China's Communist Party congress.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.07 percent higher at 1,918.72 points on Friday in the biggest
daily rise since Sept. 14.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,414.20 -0.94% -13.390
USD/JPY 80.45 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.717 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,676.36 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $84.84 -2.58% -2.250
DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46
ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS **
Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp conceded on Friday that they overstated the
fuel economy by at least a mile per gallon on more than 1
million recently sold vehicles, and agreed to compensate owners
for the additional fuel costs.
**SECURITY BROKERAGES **
South Korea's anti-trust agency Fair Trade Commission said
on Sunday it fined 20 brokerages some 19.2 billion won in total
and plans to report six local security brokerages to prosecutors
for fixing the rates of state-issued baby bonds for six years.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)