* Hyundai Motor, affiliates plunge as much as 7 pct
* Security brokerages down after baby bond rate-fixing
SEOUL Nov 5 Seoul shares edged lower on Monday
morning, dragged down by steep declines for Hyundai Motor
and sibling Kia Motors, while investors
remained cautious ahead of a neck-and-neck U.S. presidential
election.
Hyundai and Kia each slumped 7 percent after U.S.
authorities found the South Korean automakers had inflated the
fuel economy of more than 1 million vehicles, potentially
leading to compensation and undermining their reputations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.44 percent lower at 1,910.32 points as of 0216 GMT.
Hyundai and Kia together account for about 6 percent of the
KOSPI's market capitalization.
"Rather than any particular downside factor, the main board
appears to be largely reflecting caution shown in Wall Street
during last trading before U.S. elections," said Kim Young-joon,
an analyst at SK Securities.
Seoul shares mirrored weakness in risk assets in Asian
trading as the political uncertainty in the world's largest
economy before Tuesday's elections prompted investors to bid for
safe-haven assets, buoying the U.S. dollar to two-month highs
against a basket of major currencies.
Blue-chips were mostly down, with tech heavyweight Samsung
Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix among
the few shares bucking the trend by rising 1.5 percent and 0.8
percent respectively.
Local security brokerages fell 0.9 percent after
South Korea's anti-trust agency said on Sunday it fined 20
brokerages some 19.2 billion won ($17.6 million) in total and
plans to report six brokerages to prosecutors for fixing the
rates of state-issued baby bonds for six years.
Foreign investors sold a net 58.5 billion won ($53.6
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the
index. Declining shares outnumbered winners 434 to 352.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.5
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent
higher. ($1 = 1090.8750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin
and Chikako Mogi; Editing by Richard Pullin)