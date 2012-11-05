* Hyundai Motor and Kia tumble 7 pct
* Tech shares gain on mobile strength, U.S. consumer data
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Nov 5 South Korean shares fell on Monday,
weighed down by steep declines in Hyundai Motor and
Kia Motors, while investors avoided risk ahead of
the U.S. presidential election.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed
0.55 percent to 1,908.22 points. On Friday, the index had posted
its largest gain in seven weeks.
Hyundai Motor dropped 7.2 percent and Kia plunged 6.9
percent after the automakers admitted they overstated the fuel
economy of more than 1 million vehicles sold in the United
States and Canada, potentially tainting their reputation.
Hyundai and Kia together account for about 6 percent of the
KOSPI's market capitalisation.
Investors remained cautious ahead of Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election with polls showing a close contest.
"There was no meaningful movement in today's trading apart
from local shares tracking U.S. shares' easing last Friday, and
the auto sector falling due to the fuel economy issue," said Lee
Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Most blue-chips closed down, but tech shares gained due to
the recent strong performance in mobile businesses and improving
U.S. consumer data, said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK
Securities.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced
1.1 percent, Samsung SDI gained 4.4 percent and LG
Display rose 1.2 percent.
The security brokerages sector fell 1 percent as
investor sentiment soured after South Korea's antitrust agency
said on Sunday it fined 20 brokerages some 19.2 billion won
($17.6 million) in total for fixing the rates of state-issued
"baby bonds", or bonds issued in small denominations, for six
years.
Foreign investors sold a net 67 billion won ($61.42 million)
worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 447 to 373.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down
0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.3
percent.
Move on day -0.55 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +4.5 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1090.8750 Korean won)
