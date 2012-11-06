BRIEF-Garda Diversified Property Fund exchanges contracts to sell property
* Exchanged unconditional contracts to sell property located at 12-14 Circuit, Eagle Farm (CASA Building)
SEOUL Nov 6 South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday as investors held off large moves before the U.S. presidential election result is known.
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors rose 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, after plunging near 7 percent on Monday since the automakers admitted they overstated the fuel economy of vehicles sold in the United States and Canada.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.09 percent at 1,909.96 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Exchanged unconditional contracts to sell property located at 12-14 Circuit, Eagle Farm (CASA Building)
June 4 UNTUCKit, a retailer focused on men's casual shirts that are designed to be worn untucked, said on Sunday that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers had invested $30 million in the company's first major round of fundraising.