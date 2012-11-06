* Hyundai Motor up 4 pct after big losses a day earlier
* KEPCO down almost 3 pct after shutdown of reactors
SEOUL Nov 6 Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday
morning as Hyundai Motor Co recouped some losses
after plunging a day earlier on its admission that it had
overstated fuel economy estimates for vehicles sold in North
America.
But trade was in general subdued as investors await the
outcome of the U.S. election which will be held later in the
day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.2 percent higher to 1,912.64 points as of 0231 GMT, helped as
local institutional investors purchased a net 27.4 billion won
($25 million) worth of shares.
Hyundai Motor Co shares rose 4.3 percent while affiliate Kia
Motors Corp climbed 2 percent. Both automakers had
lost about 7 percent on Monday, losses which came on top of
recent weakness in their shares due to a stronger won.
"Investors are buying up Hyundai while the price is low, as
Hyundai Motor shares fell 20 percent between the end of
September and Monday despite solid third-quarter earnings and a
large sales increase in China during October," said Shin
Chung-kwan, an auto sector analyst at KB Investment &
Securities.
In addition to the U.S. election, other key events
discouraging investors from building large positions include
China's once-a-decade leadership transition event, the 18th
Communist Party Congress, which is scheduled to start on
Thursday.
Greece's parliament will also decide to approve or reject on
Wednesday the government's package of measures including cost
cuts and tax hikes.
State-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
slumped 2.6 percent after two nuclear power reactors
run by a KEPCO subsidiary were shut down for nearly two months
on Monday to replace parts provided with forged certificates.
Gaining shares nearly matched decliners 387 to 386.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent
higher.
($1 = 1091.1750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Seong Chang; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)